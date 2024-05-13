Climbing mountains for Cure Leukaemia
In August, Rodmell resident Ingrid Kane will be tackling 'The Route' i.e. the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift a day ahead of the professionals.
Ingrid is one of 25 amateurs taking on this cycling challenge which starts in Rotterdam and ends with the huge climb to Alp d'Huez in France. There are 8 stages ridden over 7 days. The total distance Ingrid will cycle is 946km with 10,700m of climbing.
Ingrid has funded her trip and is aiming to raise £10,000 for the blood cancer charity Cure Leukaemia. Ingrid's grandfather died of leukaemia not long after he retired and she knows the importance of getting new research to patients as soon as possible.
I would be grateful for any support to raise funds for the important work that Cure Leukaemia do.
If anyone is interested in being a corporate sponsor for this new event please let me know. Please have a look at my JustGiving link: justgiving.com/page/ingrid-kane