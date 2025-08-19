Cllr Doug Oliver: Construction starts on new Sidley Hub

I am delighted that work on the development of the new Sidley Hub has commenced.

The old toilet block and changing rooms have been demolished and people may notice increased activity at the site as the contractor, BMR Construction, begins the building work.

This exciting project, led by the Heart of Sidley partnership, is a massive boost for both the local community and wider Rother district. It is part of the £19.3 million Levelling Up Fund project that will deliver cultural-led regeneration and help improve much needed community facilities in Sidley.

I am also pleased the council has received additional government funding for the Household Support Fund from East Sussex County Council. The funding will help local households most in need with essential costs including food, energy, and water bills.

The scheme is now open for applications. It will close at the end of March 2026 or earlier if the funds are fully allocated so please don’t delay in applying.

Information on who is eligible and how to apply is available on the council’s website www.rother.gov.uk/benefits-grants-and-funding/financial-support-for-residents/household-support-fund.

The annual canvass is also underway so to keep an eye out for your letter to make sure your electoral register details are correct.

To ensure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

For more information visit www.rother.gov.uk/news/electoral-registration-check-your-details.

It has been fabulous to see so many visitors enjoying everything our district has to offer this summer from beautiful beaches and visitor attractions to independent shops and community events.

The recent Bexhill Day and the Green Waves Community Festival in Rye later in the month are just two examples of the vibrant and varied events that take place locally.

If you are looking to entertain the kids during the last few weeks of the summer school holidays, don’t forget Active Rother’s programme of children’s activities.

These include multi-sport activity days, dance classes, cricket, table tennis, and girls’ football sessions. For information and booking, visit www.activerother.org.uk/active-rother-provides-funding-for-summer-holiday-activities-for-children.

We have experienced some extreme hot weather over the last few months, with four summer heatwaves at the time of writing.

As I mentioned in my last column, as many as 25,000 people use the beach at Camber Sands on a hot day, so you may wish to visit one of our other beaches to avoid long traffic delays and difficulties parking.

And if we do experience more hot weather this summer, please check on vulnerable family and neighbours who may find it harder to manage in the heat.

Last Friday on August 15, known as VJ Day, we marked the 80th anniversary of the surrender of Japanese forces and the end of the Second World War.

Eighty years after victory over Japan was declared, we continue to remember the courage and sacrifice of all those who fought and suffered during the Far East campaign to ensure we can have the freedoms we enjoy today.

We will remember them.