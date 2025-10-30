Cllr Winter wins council backing to help keep children safe in Little Common

The safety of Little Common’s children took a huge step forward on Wednesday night, as Cllr Winter’s motion to restore school crossing patrols won unanimous backing from Bexhill Town Council.

At the Full Council meeting, Cllr Winter called for urgent action to protect pupils travelling to and from Little Common Primary School, where parents have raised serious concerns about children crossing both the A259 and Birkdale during the busy school run.

Following the motion, the Town Council agreed that the Town Clerk will open discussions with East Sussex County Council about devolving the School Crossing Patrol Service to Bexhill Town Council, with Little Common Primary School set as the top priority.

If full devolution is not possible, the Council will move to part-fund or fully fund two dedicated School Crossing Patrol Officers to ensure children can cross safely.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Winter said the result was a victory for local families and common sense: “Every child deserves to get to school safely — it’s that simple. For too long, parents have worried every morning and afternoon about the dangers their children face crossing busy roads. That ends here. Tonight, the Council stood united to act.”

Parents and carers across Little Common have welcomed the decision, calling it a much-needed commitment to safety after years of concern. With the motion passed, preparations will now begin to secure two fully funded patrol officers to protect children at both Birkdale and the A259 crossings.

“This is about more than crossings,” Cllr Winter added. “It’s about our duty to protect the next generation. When it comes to the safety of our children, we can’t afford to wait — we act.”

The move marks a defining step toward restoring safe routes to school and demonstrates the Council’s resolve to put children’s safety first.