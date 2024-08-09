Club hears about help for ex-servicemen and families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyone who had at least one documented day’s pay while serving in one of the UK’s Armed Services or their family were entitled to call on SAAFA, the Armed Services Charity, if in need.

Chichester Probus Club was told this at their monthly lunch meeting at Crouchers by fellow member Richard Campbell-Robson, who was relating his experience when he was a volunteer case worker with the organisation.

Mr Campbell-Robson, a retired senior officer in the Royal Corps of Transport, said that SAAFA was the place where people went to when other avenues of possible help were exhausted.

The charity raised limited funds for its own administration, but concentrated making carefully considered cases for grants from organisations which did raise funds such as the Royal British Legion.

Richard Campbell-Robson talks to Probus

He would be advised by the charity’s Chichester office of someone who had asked for help, visit them to see for himself exactly what the need was, do the form-filling and submit it to the appropriate organisation for approval. When the money was received he would oversee the spending.

Examples included a wife with three children without a cooker and someone whose home was in a state and could not care for himself. Another aspect was loneliness, or assisting a soldier who had joined up at 18 with the transition into civilian life after 20 years’ service.

Mr Campbell-Robson said that in future there would be increasing numbers of personnel leaving military life with mental health problems after seeing terrible scenes in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. What was called cowardice in the First World War, shell shock in the last world war, was now known as PTSD – Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The charity needed more volunteers. Anyone interested could find out more about SAAFA with a web search.

Chichester Probus Club is open to new members who have had or have a career in business or Government in their own right.