Colgate Jumble Sale - a huge success for St Catherines

Despite the rainy weather, the queue appeared well before opening time and there was a huge turnout for a very large amount of jumble.

The sale was a huge success, raising almost £2000 for the hospice which is a record profit for a Colgate jumble sale. A very big thank you to all who donated items, gave their time to help sort and sell and to everyone who came to buy.

It is very interesting to see where some of these items have ended up.

One of the star items for sale was a pair of vintage dolls which sold for a three-figure sum and ended up in a house in Limerick Ireland overlooking the Shannon. We believe they will be well cared for there.

We are reliably informed that a set of cutlery and a wonderful array of mugs were purchased and have found their way to Horsham Police Station.

Apparently their previous supplies had kept disappearing (surely not an inside job!).