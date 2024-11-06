Colgate Jumble Sale - a huge success for St Catherines

By Steve Garley
Contributor
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 11:10 BST
Despite the rainy weather, the queue appeared well before opening time and there was a huge turnout for a very large amount of jumble.

The sale was a huge success, raising almost £2000 for the hospice which is a record profit for a Colgate jumble sale. A very big thank you to all who donated items, gave their time to help sort and sell and to everyone who came to buy.

Most Popular

It is very interesting to see where some of these items have ended up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the star items for sale was a pair of vintage dolls which sold for a three-figure sum and ended up in a house in Limerick Ireland overlooking the Shannon. We believe they will be well cared for there.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsplaceholder image
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

We are reliably informed that a set of cutlery and a wonderful array of mugs were purchased and have found their way to Horsham Police Station.

Apparently their previous supplies had kept disappearing (surely not an inside job!).

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice