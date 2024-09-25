Collyer's students' European Youth Parliament success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collyer’s students Giulia Aceto and Tom Haydon have been chosen to represent the UK at next year’s European Youth Parliament (EYP).

Having qualified in the South-East heats, a team of seven Collyer’s students represented the leading sixth form college at the National Finals in early September. The whole team, mainly drawn from the college's Debating Society, demonstrated considerable knowledge and skilled argument around the chosen theme of sustainability. The Collyer’s team comprised: Giulia Aceto, Ella Clark, Sophie Dean, Tom Haydon, Dani Kerr, Kyyen Nguyen, Thea Parker, and Olivia Stewart.

Hosted by Liverpool Hope University, the four-day National Finals involved 120 delegates short-listed from ten regional heats earlier in the year.

Giulia Aceto said: “As a member of the Employment Committee, I focused on addressing youth unemployment. This involved working with delegates to develop practical solutions and policies. For instance, we explored: measures to ban unpaid internships; fair compensation for all workers; and the integration of practical work skills training into the education system.

Giulia and Tom have been selected to represent the UK

“In addition to our committee work, we participated in a General Assembly where we debated a range of topics and resolutions from other committees, deepening our understanding of procedures. This experience has been both challenging and rewarding, and I look forward to bringing the skills and insights gained to the international stage of the EYP .”

Tom Haydon’s committee focused on the protection of regional minority languages. He said: “I believe that safeguarding language is safeguarding culture, history, and families. Because of this, I was pleased to represent the culture and education committee at the UK European Youth Parliament General Assembly. The committee ardently promoted funding for initiatives and our resolution reflected this. We argued in favour of housing initiatives to prevent price gouging and unsustainable tourism in areas where RMLs are at risk.

“I am thrilled to be selected to represent the UK at next year's international session in Finland.”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal, Steve Martell said: “Huge thanks to Collyer’s teachers Will Power and Ann Mutluer who made this trip possible.

“The whole Collyer’s community are incredibly proud of this talented Collyer’s team, and we wish Giulia and Tom all the very best of luck on the international stage next year.”