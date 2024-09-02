Collyer's students rising to the challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Collyer’s students got a taste of the real world of business at the Challenge of Management 2024, run by the leading sixth form college at the 5-star South Lodge Hotel!

The event enabled teams of ten students, each led by a top representative from employers and the regional business community, to compete throughout the day in a number of business games, team building and leadership exercises.

Expert business representatives, leading practitioners, and guest speakers supporting the event included: Harry Adams (Achieving for Children), Toby Cotton (Kreston Reeves), Maisie Edwards (Portsmouth University), Amy Green (Specialist Risk Group and former President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Sussex); James Hoad (Navigators and General), Mike Humphries (Young Enterprise), Jess Klamm (Collyer’s); Maisie Poland (Schroders), Kim Senior (Assurity Consulting); Chiara Sorrentino (South Lodge, an Executive Hotel); Smita Warren (RSA); Guy Watts (both Architectural Plants), and Tim Wrenn (Environment Agency).

The popular and successful day is a key part of the college’s progression initiative and gave students a taste of the real world of management and employability skills.

Collyer's Challenge of Management 2024.

Collyer’s Director of Progression, Rebecca Adams, who co-ordinated the event, said: “These leading professionals are all incredible supporters of Collyer’s and have given so much time, creativity, and energy to help the next generation. Our students found them truly inspiring!”

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell, who hosted the event, said: “Enormous thanks to our hosts South Lodge, and our sponsors Architectural Plants, the Insurance Institute of Sussex, Assurity Consulting, Mike Humphries, and Kreston Reeves.”

Throughout the day, attention was drawn to the learning opportunities that the tasks provided and Q&As about the routes available after college including insights into a number of pathways including apprenticeships, degree apprenticeships and sponsored degrees. Steve Martell interviewed inspirational special guests including Amy Green, former Collyer’s students Harry Adams (Achieving for Children), Maisie Edwards (who is studying Radiography at the University of Portsmouth), Jess Klamm (heading to work on Rolls Royce Nuclear Submarines for a Degree Apprenticeship), Guy Watts (Owner of Architectural Plants and Guiness World Record Rower), and Tim Wrenn (Degree Apprentice from the Environment Agency).

As well as benefiting from this practical and personal advice, student teams enjoyed an interactive ice-breaker, and then competed in a sculpture and presentation competition, a lost at sea scenario, and the ever-popular production challenge. Using real life examples and techniques, teams discussed, planned and presented their ideas, all to win prizes throughout the day.

The Sculpture Challenge.

Andrea John, Collyer’s Vice Principal (Pastoral) was impressed: “This is a complex day with many moving parts, so colossal thanks to Rebecca Adams and the Collyer’s team of Emma Burns, Julie Crysell, Ian McAlister, Roger Raymond, Clare Savage, Sarah Tillier, and Peter Willis. Their support was absolutely outstanding.”

Collyer’s Ian McAlister, who hosted the sculpture and presentation challenge added: “Students took the event very seriously and throughout the day I was impressed and humbled by the sheer talent within the room!”