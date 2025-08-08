Commemoration of the 1940 bombing of RAF Tangmere and the death of Billy Fiske

Poppies at the Priory, August 16

RAF Tangmere was bombed by the Luftwaffe in 1940 and Saturday August 16th 2025 marks the 85th anniversary. Boxgrove Priory Church will recognise the event with Tangmere’s air raid sirens at 1.00, followed by a 2 minute silence and the unfurling of a magnificent poppy cascade which will be draped around the Church's War Memorial.

Buried in a quiet corner of the churchyard at Boxgrove is RAF pilot Billy Fiske, whose Hurricane was seriously damaged that day, he managed to land, but died the following day from his extensive burns and surgical shock. Local residents proudly tend his grave to this day, together with those of other servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice

A further trail of poppies will also lead from the church to Billy Fiske's grave and to the wonderful stained glass window that commemorates him. The poppies will remain in place until after Armistice Day including VJ Day on September 2nd.