Community backing for plan to turn signal box into micro pub

A Sussex brewery says it’s delighted with the flood of welcome comments over its plans to turn a disused signal box into a micro pub for the Uckfield community.

There has been a tidal wave of support for Three Acre Brewery’s formal planning application to Wealden District Council to give Uckfield’s historic signal box a new lease of life.

“We’ve seen overwhelming local backing for our scheme to reinvigorate the historic landmark at the bottom of Uckfield High Street, on both social media and direct responses now appearing on the council’s planning portal”, said Three Acre Brewery’s Chester Broad.

“It is heartening to read them and realise just how much support there is for the idea.”

Three Acre Brewer's founding directors, who first met at school, want to restore the former signal box in Uckfield.

Among the comments made on Facebook are: “It’s good to know that the signal box will be used and looked after”; So good to hear the old signal box will be restored, protected and used again. The Three Acre Brewery team really care about their heritage and of course, they brew great local beer!” and “It will [also] secure the future of this historic building for future generations!”

The brewery promises to invest in building, which has been a landmark in the town for generations, to give it a new lease of life. There would be indoor and outdoor seating areas to enjoy some local craft ales or a coffee. Being adjacent to both the bus and train stations, as well as a cycle path along the disused railway, it is seen as a sustainable approach.

Wealden’s planning department has also been bombarded with letters of support for the plans. Those commenting point to the “boon the micropub would bring to the town” with comments such as: “can only in my bring life, joy and prosperity to the town … it will preserve a historic building from decay and enhance further the vibrancy of the high street, making the town an even better place …”

Many of those supporting the plans are clearly potential customers, writing: “town centre has been crying out for a decent pub for years”, “fabulous to have a local company selling locally-brewed beers”, “would bring a disused building back to avtive life while securing its future as a symbol of Uckfield’s railway history”.

How Uckfield’s signal box could be transformed into an asset for the community.

Many backing the idea realise that the venture would “bring new visitors to the town, thus supporting the local economy”, and “a double-win for Uckfield; signal box preserved and town gains a fantastic micropub and coffee bar.”

The idea of a station-based pub is one that has proved popular in recent years as one supporter has pointed out in their supporting letter. The old waiting room at Sheffield and at Kew Gardens stations have become thriving places and, more locally, the platform building at Seaford.

Three Acre Brewery was formed in 2019 by three school friends and has seen steady growth and expansion since. This has not gone unnoticed by many of those supporting the plans.

“Impressed ty the level of commitment shown by the directors who have turned an idea they shared while at university into a successful business through hard work.” Another writes: “… an upcoming player in the cask and craft [beer] world, locally based … it will bring footfall into Uckfield as it will appeal not only to ale enthusiasts but to railway and industrial enthusiasts as well.” One commentator says: “support a local business established and operating from Blackboys by local entrepreneurs and hopefully encourage others to establish a foothold in the local community.”

More welcome support from a writer who says: “…exactly what Uckfield needs, a small-business owners who come from the area and care about the area, rejuvenating a classic bit of Uckfield.” While another remarks: “they are a local enterprise and I hope their plans will be found acceptable.”

The response from the Campaign for Real Ale’s brewery liaison officer is also public. He mention’s Three Acre Brewery being run by three people brought up locally, and says he’s confident the building would be maintained in good order.

He points out that a micropub is not direct competition to existing public houses, attracting a different clientele and highlights the job opportunities the new business would create. The employment aspect has been mentioned by other correspondents who say it’s become increasingly hard for younger people to find work in the town.

The consultation period ends on 14 May after which the planning application should be determined by the council.