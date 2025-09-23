Community come together to raise £6,ooo for Breast Cancer Now

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and generosity, a local initiative led by Pagham Yacht Club managed and organised a week-long of events to raise money for the Breast Cancer Now Charity. A brilliant team of club volunteers helped to raise money for this charity after several members battled with the cancer. A whopping £3,075.01 was raised by the club for the charity and this was then matched by Zurich Insurance creating a successfully and astonishing £6,150.02 for Breast Cancer Support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breast Cancer Now Charity, known for its life-changing work, provides essential services to those affected by this cancer, offering medical, emotional, and financial support. The £6,000 raised will go a long way in helping the charity continue its mission and make a positive difference in the lives of countless individuals and families. The event was a resounding success, thanks to the tireless efforts of everyone involved. The funds were raised through a series of activities, including charity auctions, events, and generous donations from the community.

This remarkable achievement highlights the power of collective effort and the impact of community-driven initiatives. The event was part of Zurich Insurance's "MyImpact" program, which encourages employees to engage in charitable activities and give back to their communities. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from Pagham Yacht Club members and the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local community has been incredibly supportive, with many residents and club members turning out to participate and contribute to the cause. The event has not only raised much-needed funds for the charity but has also strengthened community bonds and highlighted the importance of coming together for a good cause”

Alison, Sue and Sue working hard

Marriott House & Lodge Car Home, The Lion, The Bear, The Pagham Plumber, The Inglenook, The Lamb, London Tea Room, Jordan's Pharmacy, Small Fry, Paolinni Itailian Deli, HR Dept, Judy & John, Vans2Campers, Alison, Sue, Signs4Golf, David Gosnell, Christina Brown.