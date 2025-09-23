Community come together to raise £6,ooo for Breast Cancer Now
Breast Cancer Now Charity, known for its life-changing work, provides essential services to those affected by this cancer, offering medical, emotional, and financial support. The £6,000 raised will go a long way in helping the charity continue its mission and make a positive difference in the lives of countless individuals and families. The event was a resounding success, thanks to the tireless efforts of everyone involved. The funds were raised through a series of activities, including charity auctions, events, and generous donations from the community.
This remarkable achievement highlights the power of collective effort and the impact of community-driven initiatives. The event was part of Zurich Insurance's "MyImpact" program, which encourages employees to engage in charitable activities and give back to their communities. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from Pagham Yacht Club members and the local community.
The local community has been incredibly supportive, with many residents and club members turning out to participate and contribute to the cause. The event has not only raised much-needed funds for the charity but has also strengthened community bonds and highlighted the importance of coming together for a good cause”
Marriott House & Lodge Car Home, The Lion, The Bear, The Pagham Plumber, The Inglenook, The Lamb, London Tea Room, Jordan's Pharmacy, Small Fry, Paolinni Itailian Deli, HR Dept, Judy & John, Vans2Campers, Alison, Sue, Signs4Golf, David Gosnell, Christina Brown.