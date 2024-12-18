Community comes together for heartfelt Memory Tree in Angmering

The annual Memory Tree in Angmering is back for its ninth year and is bigger and brighter than ever, thanks to a generous donation from local housebuilder Cala Homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Memory Tree, installed on November 21, invites the community to take part by collecting tags from local businesses, personalising them with heartfelt messages in memory of loved ones.

The generous donation from Cala of over £1,600 has allowed Angmering Parish Council to purchase a larger tree and adorn it with vibrant multi-coloured lights, elevating this year’s Angmering @ Christmas event, which has been met with widespread praise from the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Memory Tree tradition was initially a stand-alone event featuring carol singing. After COVID-19 paused gatherings for a few years, the event was reimagined as part of the Angmering @ Christmas celebration, with the Parish Council taking on the event's organisation.

The Memory Tree at Angmering @ Christmas

This year, the event saw more attendees than ever before, raising over £1,000 for The Lavina Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School, which supports students with physical or sensory impairments.

Katie Herr, Clerk and RFO to Angmering Parish Council, said: “We are deeply grateful to Cala for their generous support. The Memory Tree has become a cherished part of the community and their contribution has helped make this year’s event a memorable success.”

This initiative is part of Cala’s Community Pledge, the housebuilder’s commitment to making meaningful investments in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala South Home Counties, added: “At Cala, we are proud to be a part of such a meaningful tradition. Supporting local events like the Memory Tree allows us to give back to the community and continue building strong, lasting relationships with the people of Angmering.”

Located in the heart of Angmering village, The Memory Tree will remain in place throughout the holiday season, with residents and visitors continuing to add their tags until Christmas.

For more information about Cala and their Community Pledge, please visit https://www.cala.co.uk/social-value/community-pledge/