Community energy group raise half a million pounds for solar power projects
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funds will pay for the installation of more than 700 solar panels across multiple sites, including four primary schools, a leisure centre, and a business park.
Financing solar projects in this way means there is no upfront cost to the building owners, who otherwise would not be able to pay for solar projects of this size.
Sam Harris from Mile Oak Primary School, one of the schools to get new solar panels installed, said: “We are tremendously excited about the prospect of installing solar panels on our roof. Not only will it be great to know we are using sustainably created electricity but this will also be a powerful symbol to our children as we look to educate them about climate change and what we can do about it."
In addition to reducing the environmental impact of their buildings, having the ability to generate on-site renewable electricity will save the schools thousands of pounds on energy costs over the 25-year lifetime of the solar panels.
Jayne Paynter, School Business Manager of Goldstone Primary School, said: ''With school budgets under more strain than ever, it's reassuring to know that in addition to the solar panels reducing our carbon footprint, something our children care deeply about, they will make us a considerable saving in energy costs.''
Kayla Ente MBE, Founder and CEO of BHESCo, said: “We are tremendously grateful to everyone who has invested in our Solar Bond Offer, helping us raise enough money to install brand new solar power arrays across Sussex. By removing the burdensome upfront costs of renewable energy projects, we can ensure that everyone is able to participate in the transition to affordable, community owned clean energy”.