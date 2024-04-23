Community energy group raise half a million pounds for solar power projects

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funds will pay for the installation of more than 700 solar panels across multiple sites, including four primary schools, a leisure centre, and a business park.

Financing solar projects in this way means there is no upfront cost to the building owners, who otherwise would not be able to pay for solar projects of this size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Harris from Mile Oak Primary School, one of the schools to get new solar panels installed, said: “We are tremendously excited about the prospect of installing solar panels on our roof. Not only will it be great to know we are using sustainably created electricity but this will also be a powerful symbol to our children as we look to educate them about climate change and what we can do about it."

Solar panels being installed on Mile Oak Primary School in Hove.

In addition to reducing the environmental impact of their buildings, having the ability to generate on-site renewable electricity will save the schools thousands of pounds on energy costs over the 25-year lifetime of the solar panels.

Jayne Paynter, School Business Manager of Goldstone Primary School, said: ''With school budgets under more strain than ever, it's reassuring to know that in addition to the solar panels reducing our carbon footprint, something our children care deeply about, they will make us a considerable saving in energy costs.''