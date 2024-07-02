Community events bring colour to Hastings hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plants large and small will be on show this month when experts bring their hobby to a Hastings community hub.

Alan Bromley from the British Cactus and Succulent Society’s Rother Valley branch and his colleague, Christian Hamilton, from the Portslade branch, will give growing tips and offer booklets about their speciality at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse on Saturday, July 20. The event runs from 10.30am to 4pm. Admission is free.

Stuart Riley, from the Rother Valley group, will be selling some of his plants and there will be a stall giving away starter kits to children that include a pot, some compost and a packet of seeds.

Mr Bromley, who lives at Laughton, near Lewes, said Mr Hamilton’s display will include large plants as well as smaller varieties. He added: “We will show the wide diversity of plants available and tell people about the hobby.

Cactus expert Alan Bromley with his plants.

“Cacti are in the same family, but succulents belong to seven families. There are different types of cactus; many people think anything with prickles is a cactus, but they vary in shape and form.”

Greenhouse volunteer Eddie Weeke, who specialises in growing cactus and succulents, will also have some varieties on sale.

The greenhouse is a community project that raises funds for its running costs by ‘recycling’ unwanted plants and then selling them. Access is via St Helens Road, near the Pump House Cafe.

The Rother Valley branch of the British Cacti and Succulent Society meets on the second Thursday every month at 7.30pm in Sedlescombe Village Hall. More details from 07876 024402 or via email [email protected]

Cacti and succulent expert Alan Bromley with his hobby.

Local artist Amanda Prouten will display her work and run a workshop to craft botanical compositions on Sunday, July 28, at the greenhouse.

Painting with Scissors will give visitors the chance to use colourful painted papers, acrylic paint pens and mixed media to make vibrant pictures. The course is suitable for all levels, although students must be 16 or older. The course will draw inspiration from the plants in the greenhouse.

The workshop will run from 2pm to 4,15pm, Tickets costing £35 are available from the website: www.our-greenhouse.org on the events page.

