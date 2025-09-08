Community impact and support from Burgess Hill Community Food Hub

The Community Food Hub was launched in March 2025 and has gone from strength to strength. As UKHarvest’s first multi-agency support hub, the Community Food Hub not only provides affordable access to fresh and ambient food, rescued from going to waste, but the team have engaged with over 30 support agencies who are in regular attendance at the Hub.

Speaking to a Community Food Hub customer who has lived in Burgess Hill for over 40 years and lives alone, Wendy shared ‘When I found out about the UKHarvest Hub in Burgess Hill, I was so pleased. It’s a really friendly place to come to and I’ve been able to get enough food to cook for my sister, who’s not well.’

Since the Hub began, UKHarvest has been able to redistribute nearly 2.2 tonnes of surplus edible food that has been donated to the charity from growers, producers and distributors, and has been shared with nearly 300 people at the Community Food Hub. That’s a staggering 5200 meals worth of food, including fresh locally grown produce, dairy and protein sources, breads and ambient foodthat would have gone to waste if it had not been donated to UKHarvest.

Nigel Boshein, UKHarvest’s Community Engagement Office has worked closely with Thakeham to ensure that UKHarvest could create an effective and supportive Hub for Burgess Hill residents and has seen, firsthand, how impactful this hub has been. Nigel has shared that 'The last six months of operation at Burgess Hill have been phenomenal. Thanks to the support of Thakeham for helping us to operate in Burgess Hill, and the incredible community who have supported and shared information about our monthly Community Food Hub, we have been able to make a real difference to the lives of everyone that comes along to The King's Church to receive food. We are really grateful to the 30 plus support agencies that are committed to the community we have created. I can't wait to see where the next six months take us.'

Support agencies such as West Sussex Citizen’s Advice Bureau, Burgess Hill Youth Group, Alzheimer's Support and South East Water have all attended the Community Food Hub, ensuring the residents of Burgess Hill can have face to face conversations about any challenges they are facing, so that they can seek the right help at the right time.

Sarah Crush, Social Value Manager at Thakeham, commented: ‘It has been wonderful working with the UKHarvest team to launch the new Community Food Hub in Burgess Hill. A truly inclusive and mixed purpose hub has been created, and it is fantastic to see so many people continuing to make use of it several months on from its launch. Our team has loved connecting with the Burgess Hill community, whether it be supporting those living in food poverty or helping those who want to reduce food waste. Our volunteers are proud to support UKHarvest and we look forward to continuing the successful partnership.’

UKHarvest’s Community Food Hubs are accessible to anyone whether they want to support the charity’s mission to reduce food waste, they are looking for additional support with their food shopping or they want to engage with support agencies in a timely way. The Hubs are not means tested, and do not require a referral. Open to everyone, child friendly and fully accessible with plenty of parking, the Burgess Hill Community Food Hub operates on the second Monday of the month, from 10.30-11.30am. Bring a reusable shopping bag and for a suggested donation of £5, customers can take home a bag of fresh and ambient food, preventing it from going to waste. The next Community Food Hub will take place in October on Monday 13th October.

To find out more about UKHarvest’s 16 Community Food Hubs in operation across West Sussex, or to look at how you can support the charity’s food waste mission, visit www.ukharvest.org.uk.

1 . Contributed Thakeham and UKHarvest working together to support the community in Burgess Hill Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Customers can collect a vast range of fresh and ambient food at Burgess Hill Community Food Hub. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed There are always multiple support agencies at Burgess Hill Community Food Hub, including services that offer financial, wellbeing, energy and health services. Photo: Submitted