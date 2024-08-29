Community sports clubs raise funds for local hospice with cricket match
It was a great game with some big hitters, some highly entertaining dives and many wides, which somehow missed the umpires eye. A sterling performance from ‘The Lardy Army’ taking it to the wire, with Horsham Sports Club winning by just eight runs.
It was a fantastic community event supported by many local companies and which raised over £1,000 for St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley. Even the new MP John Milne for Horsham, was spotted watching from the boundary.
Watch this space for the return leg with HSC taking on HFC at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.
Today, representatives from HSC presented a cheque for £1,105 to Frankie Goodall, Community Fundraising Coordinator for St Catherine's Hospice.
