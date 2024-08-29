Community sports clubs raise funds for local hospice with cricket match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 26th July, Horsham Football Club (HFC) mascot Howie the Hornet, had the Horsham Sports Club (HSC) beer garden buzzing as HSC took on HFC in a charity T20 cricket match.

It was a great game with some big hitters, some highly entertaining dives and many wides, which somehow missed the umpires eye. A sterling performance from ‘The Lardy Army’ taking it to the wire, with Horsham Sports Club winning by just eight runs.

It was a fantastic community event supported by many local companies and which raised over £1,000 for St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley. Even the new MP John Milne for Horsham, was spotted watching from the boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch this space for the return leg with HSC taking on HFC at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.

Today, representatives from HSC presented a cheque for £1,105 to Frankie Goodall, Community Fundraising Coordinator for St Catherine's Hospice.