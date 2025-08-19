Community steps up for Chichester District Foodbank with sponsored walk

Members of Chichester District Foodbank’s Stand Stronger Together group have raised over £1,000 through a sponsored walk – more than triple their original target – thanks to the incredible generosity of the local community.

The walkers, which included group members, food bank volunteers, local MP Jess Brown-Fuller, and even a four-legged companion, set out from Chichester along the Centurion Way to West Dean and back. Thanks to support from Brightride and Cycling Without Age, even those unable to walk were able to join the challenge, with a volunteer cyclist pedalling a trishaw to ensure everyone could take part.

The group set out with a target of £300 – enough to fund 100 meals for local families – but the generosity of the community quickly pushed them far beyond that goal.

The idea for the walk came from group member Stacey, who was inspired by her church leader’s passion for running and walking events. Already a keen walker herself, she wanted to create something positive that would both unite the group and support the foodbank.

Members of Chichester District Foodbank's 'Stand Stronger Together' group with volunteers and Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller

“I’m humbled and grateful that we’ve been able to make a real difference,” Stacey said. “It’s been inspiring to walk through such beautiful countryside alongside incredible people, to meet our MP Jess, and to witness the generosity shown - it has deeply moved me. As a Christian, I see this as a gift from Jesus and a wonderful blessing.”

She added that she never imagined her idea would grow so big but now feels she has found her vocation in fundraising and is already planning more projects to support local causes.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP praised the group's efforts saying: “It was a pleasure to join the Stand Stronger Together team on their first leg of the challenge and highlight the significant role the food bank plays in supporting our most vulnerable in society.

There should be no need for food banks in a modern-day society, but while there is a need, I applaud those actively fundraising to keep our vital local charity going.”

The Stand Stronger Together group was set up by Participation Manager Keely Storey as a peer-support initiative and has since grown into a thriving community. Many members say the food bank has helped them through some of the toughest times in their lives.

With demand rising and food donations at a five-year low, the group felt inspired to give something back – and their efforts have shown just how powerful community spirit can be.

If you’d like to support the Stand Stronger Together Walk and help fund the vital work of Chichester District Foodbank, donations can still be made here: www.justgiving.com/page/stand-stronger-together-walk

About Chichester District Foodbank

Chichester District Foodbank provides three days’ worth of emergency food to anyone facing crisis across the district. With four main hubs in Chichester, Midhurst, Petworth and Selsey, it supports individuals and families in urgent need.

But the food bank is about much more than food. By working closely with local support partners, it helps people address the underlying issues that push them into crisis - from housing and employment challenges to caring responsibilities, health and wellbeing, and debt. A dedicated Citizens Advice Advisor is also available, offering support both during food bank sessions and remotely.

Alongside this, the food bank runs a growing programme of free groups and workshops, covering everything from singing for health to budgeting advice and stress-management techniques. And through ongoing campaigning, it continues to work towards a future where food banks are no longer needed.

Learn more at: www.chichesterdistrict.foodbank.org.uk