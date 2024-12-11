Community Transport Sussex partners with Swan Walk Horsham for Christmas Alpine adventure

Horsham District Community Transport, part of the charity Community Transport Sussex, is delighted to partner with Swan Walk Shopping Centre to bring the magic of an Alpine Adventure to Horsham this festive season. Running until January 5, 2025, this enchanting initiative invites the local community to embrace the spirit of the season through joy, connection, and giving.

Complete with a gondola ski lift perfect for photo opportunities, sparkling decorations, and an immersive winter experience, the Alpine Adventure offers visitors a chance to support Horsham District Community Transport, a vital service operated by Community Transport Sussex. Through their local depot, essential accessible transport is provided for children with SEN to get to and from school, elderly residents, disabled individuals, and those experiencing rural or social isolation, ensuring no one is left behind.

"We are deeply touched by Swan Walk’s efforts to bring people together and support our mission," said Elaine Horne, Horsham Depot Manager." This installation is more than a festive attraction—it’s a powerful example of how community partnerships can make a lasting difference in people’s lives."

Funds raised during the Alpine Adventure will go directly toward transforming lives:

Visit by the CEO of Community Transport Sussex

· £150 provides 15 one-way trips for crucial medical appointments.

· £200 enables 10 individuals to enjoy social connections.

· £350 fuels vital transport services for a month.

· £1,000 keeps Dial-A-Ride services running for three months, ensuring freedom and accessibility.

Visitors can also view a vibrant mosaic installation and enter a competition to win £500 in Select Travel vouchers, adding even more festive cheer to this community-driven initiative.

Gill Buchanan, Centre Manager at Swan Walk Shopping Centre, expressed her excitement for the partnership: "The whole Swan Walk team is passionate about working with our local community and creating great connections. We’re thrilled to be supporting Horsham Community Transport this Christmas as their work enriches so many lives. I hope that our fantastic customers will feel able to tap to donate to this wonderful charity while enjoying their photo opportunity in our ski gondola and we look forward to seeing them in the centre soon””

Together, Swan Walk and Community Transport Sussex are ensuring that with every journey, whether to a medical appointment, a social outing, or simply a moment of social connection is filled with goodwill to Horsham residents.

Join us this holiday season at Swan Walk to experience the Alpine Adventure and help support a community where everyone belongs.