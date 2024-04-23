Community voices in celebration and collaboration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a demonstration of community engagement, heartfelt recognition, and spirited dialogue; an event of lively discourse, genuine delight, and impassioned expression of opinion.

This year's annual Parish Assembly proved to be truly exceptional, with a bustling room brimming with residents, all prepared to delve into the intricacies of local affairs. Leading the proceedings with poise and determination was Mayor and Chair of Council, Vikki Cook, who steered the discussion with unwavering resolve.

The evening commenced with the Saxonwood Women's Institute graciously welcoming attendees with tea and biscuits—our sincere thanks go out to them. Following this, Councillor Cook commenced the formalities with a heartfelt welcome and an outline of the agenda.

Cllr Cook with Kay and Alan Hunting.

Highlighting the event was the presentation of the Community Award, recognising outstanding service to Battle Civil Parish, which was bestowed upon the deserving Kay and Alan Hunting, unequivocally the stars of the show. This was closely followed by commendations from the Battle Chamber of Commerce to Age UK and Barnabys’ for their winter window displays.

As the presentations and discussions progressed, residents engaged fervently with the Council's Annual Report, delving into topics ranging from road maintenance to budget allocations. The ensuing dialogue showcased a vibrant community discourse, with residents seizing the opportunity to voice their concerns, share their aspirations, and advocate for causes close to their hearts. From the state of local infrastructure to amenities like public toilets and playgrounds, the exchange of viewpoints was both animated and enlightening.

Amidst the recognition of community heroes and the applause for dedicated volunteers was a special mention to Carol Harris, Town Clerk, in recognition of 25 years of service to the Council.

With a commitment to address the issues raised and tackle any outstanding challenges, Cllr Cook brought the evening to a close with heartfelt gratitude to all attendees.

Following the formal proceedings, many residents lingered at the Memorial Hall, engaging in conversations and continuing the sense of community camaraderie. It was a fitting conclusion to a remarkable evening, underscoring the strength and unity of local community.