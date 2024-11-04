Concert of Remembrance at Eastbourne

The 13th Eastbourne Concert of Remembrance.

Sunday, November 3 saw the Eastbourne Silver Band’s 13th Eastbourne Annual Concert of Remembrance at Our Lady of Ransom Church in the town.

In the presence of the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Eastbourne’s Mayor, Emergency Service representatives and a packed church, the standards of His Majesty’s Forces were presented on the drum head altar and the parading of the torch of Remembrance took place.

The building rang with music ranging from “Sussex by the Sea” to “Saving Private Ryan” and “Conquest of Paradise” before moving on a period of Remembrance and reflection, including the 2 minutes silence.

The Ukrainian Singers

Members of the 54th Squadron Air Force Cadets, St. Catherines College Cadets, Sussex Army Cadet Force and TS Eastbourne Sea Cadets acted in several roles, including the formation of a Guard of Honour and acting as escorts for the passing of the Torch of Remembrance.

A haunting song to the fallen of Ukraine was sung by two Ukrainian nationals in their own language, followed by the Ukrainian National Anthem.

At then end of the concert a voluntary collection was made with the money going to Combat Stress, for the veterans of the armed forces, and the Ukrainian Medical Aid charity.

Following the concert light refreshments were served by members of Our Lady of Ransom Church.