Construction begins on low carbon Worthing Heat Network

Construction has begun on the Worthing Heat Network - the town’s first major step towards becoming net zero.

The heat network is at the centre of Worthing Borough Council’s Carbon Neutral Plan, identified as the most economic and efficient way to decarbonise the town’s Civic Quarter. The heat network will enable connected buildings to reduce their heating emissions by around 90%.

Hemiko, who were selected by Worthing Borough Council to develop the heat network, said it will take about 15 months to construct the first phase of the heat network and connect the first buildings.

Chris Horner, Project Manager for the Worthing Heat Network said: “You might have seen us around town already – we’ve been digging trial holes to double check what is under the ground. Next week we will begin construction inside the grounds of the Worthing Hospital.”

Hemiko are hosting a community engagement event on Thursday, August 1, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, at the Gordon Room in Worthing Town Hall. This event is open to everyone to drop in and meet the team. It is a chance to find out more about the heat network. You can RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Hemiko are working closely with West Sussex County Council’s Highways Team to ensure that construction of the Worthing Heat Network will result in the least possible impact to road and pavement users.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers - they provide low carbon heating and hot water. They work by collecting local unused heat, turning it into hot water and distributing that hot water to local users via a network of underground pipes. Heat networks are commonplace in Scandinavia and are necessary to meet the UK’s carbon targets.

