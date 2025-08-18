Consultation on memorials in Arun cemeteries

If you are an existing or prospective deed holder (sometimes referred to as grave owners), then we need to hear from you about your experience on issues such as accessibility, cemetery regulations and memorial options.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To support current and future deed holders better, we invite you to take part in this consultation. Your feedback will help us to:

enhance accessibility for our visitors and maintenance personnel

promote understanding of memorial rights and responsibilities

balance personal choice with compliance

ensure cemeteries remain peaceful, respectful, and welcoming to visitors and wildlife

The cemeteries we need feedback on are:

Your World

Arundel (Ford Road) cemetery

Bognor Regis town cemetery

Chalcraft Lane cemetery

Findon cemetery

Littlehampton cemetery

Councillor Amanda Worne, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said: “At the council, we appreciate how extremely sensitive and emotional taking care of a grave can be, so this consultation is crucial for residents to have their voices heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Feedback will give us insight into deed holders understanding of their rights and responsibilities and vitally, we’ll be able to support deed holders more efficiently.”

The survey (link below) runs from August 18 to September 21.

Printed versions of the survey are available at the Civic Centre Littlehampton, Bognor Regis Town Hall or your local funeral director or stonemason. You can also email: [email protected] or call 01903 737954 for a paper copy.