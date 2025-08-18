Consultation on memorials in Arun cemeteries

By Nicki Keeley
Contributor
Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
If you are an existing or prospective deed holder (sometimes referred to as grave owners), then we need to hear from you about your experience on issues such as accessibility, cemetery regulations and memorial options.

To support current and future deed holders better, we invite you to take part in this consultation. Your feedback will help us to:

  • enhance accessibility for our visitors and maintenance personnel
  • promote understanding of memorial rights and responsibilities
  • balance personal choice with compliance
  • ensure cemeteries remain peaceful, respectful, and welcoming to visitors and wildlife

The cemeteries we need feedback on are:

  • Arundel (Ford Road) cemetery
  • Bognor Regis town cemetery
  • Chalcraft Lane cemetery
  • Findon cemetery
  • Littlehampton cemetery

Councillor Amanda Worne, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District Council, said: “At the council, we appreciate how extremely sensitive and emotional taking care of a grave can be, so this consultation is crucial for residents to have their voices heard.

"Feedback will give us insight into deed holders understanding of their rights and responsibilities and vitally, we’ll be able to support deed holders more efficiently.”

The survey (link below) runs from August 18 to September 21.

Memorials in Arun cemeteries: understanding your rights and responsibilities

Printed versions of the survey are available at the Civic Centre Littlehampton, Bognor Regis Town Hall or your local funeral director or stonemason. You can also email: [email protected] or call 01903 737954 for a paper copy.

