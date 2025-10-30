Consultation on Sussex nature strategies launches

The public are being asked for their views on how the council and its partners can restore and enhance nature across Sussex and address the issue of declining habitats and species.

A consultation on two Local Nature Recovery Strategies for West Sussex and for East Sussex and Brighton & Hove has launched.

Developed over the past two years with initial feedback from more than 1,000 local people, land managers and organisations, the draft plans set nature recovery priorities for the area and provides over 100 practical actions to help deliver them. These range from incentivising the creation of new wildlife-rich spaces for rare habitats and species, to small everyday actions that anyone can take to encourage wildlife into their gardens.

A webinar has been arranged for for residents, groups and organisations on Monday 3 November 6pm.

The hour-long webinar will give an overview of the strategies, explain how they support nature recovery, guide attendees through the background documents and interactive map, and provide information on where and how people can have their say. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions where time allows.

Councillor Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Protecting the environment underpins everything we do and the priorities in Our Council Plan. This strategy is a shared roadmap for nature’s recovery and reflects what people told us matters most - making our habitats more resilient, improving greenspaces and making nature part of everyday life.

“West Sussex has a rich natural heritage. With many ancient woodland sites, it is one of the most wooded counties in England. The South Downs chalk streams are both internationally rare and ecologically vital, while the Arun Valley wetlands and coastal harbours are key habitats for migratory birds. The rare wood pasture at Ebernoe supports threatened species like Bechstein’s and Barbastelle bats.

“The strategy identifies priority areas for nature recovery, especially along river valleys, chalk streams and coastal wetlands. It also highlights the need to improve access to nature in urban areas, particularly along the coast, where many communities lack greenspace within their neighbourhoods.

Have your say

“We recognise that enhancing and sustaining nature must go hand in hand with enabling growth and infrastructure. This strategy helps us achieve that balance, supporting climate resilience, health and wellbeing, and a greener economy for the future.

“A wide range of views is so important, so I would urge people to take the time to look at the documents and map and tell us what matters most to you to help guide our approaches.”

To read the draft plans, explore the interactive map, and give your views, visit www.sussexnaturerecovery.org.uk before 26 November 2025.

To register for the webinar, hosted by East and West Sussex County Councils and the Sussex Nature Partnership visit www.sussexnaturerecovery.org.uk/events.

Anyone without access to the internet can visit a West Sussex library to complete the consultation. For anyone needing further support completing an online form, help can be arranged from a digital volunteer. Alternatively, people can request a printed version is sent to them, with a freepost return envelope, by calling 01243 642105. Hard copies of the consultation documents can be viewed at Worthing, Horsham, and Chichester libraries from 31 October 2025.