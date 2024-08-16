Cooden Beach Golf Clubs Captains Charity Day raises magnificent £8000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On August 11th the annual captains charity was held at Cooden Golf Club. All funds raised during the day were for this years charities of Guide Dogs for the Blind and Parkinsons UK. The day started with a Texas style golf scramble with 21 teams of 4 keen golfers all teeing off at 09:00hrs. This was to be followed by an auction during the evening.

At the 14th tee was a professional golfer Paul Nessling took on the challenge of every passing player, of who could get their ball nearest the pin. A few members managed this during the course of the morning.

In the clubhouse raffle tickets were sold to booster monies raised on the course, and from the upcoming auction. Many great prizes were to be won!

After a well earned drink in the clubhouse, players from the scramble met for a superb Sunday carvery. Following the meal the auction of many very kindly donated prizes, experiences and gifts was held. Some frantic bidding was seen on many of the lots.

Cooden Beach Golf Club Charity signs

Members and guests were generous in their bidding raising a fantastic total in the region of £8000 - all for the captains chosen charities.

Cooden Beach Golf club captains would like to thank all the individuals an businesses that donated prizes, along with the generosity of all bidders. What a tremendous effort for two very worthy causes.

Results for the Texas Scramble were:

1st Place - Peter Matthews, Lee Menzies, Giles Woolley and Janet Woolley with a net round of 54.

2nd Place - Jay Lorton, Lindsay Lorton, Lindsay Waite and Robert Waite with a net of 55.

3rd Place - Graham Clark, Anderw Crichton, Tony Hunt and Ian Stinson also with 55 but beaten on countback.

Well done to all players for some brilliant scores, and also plenty of fun during the day.