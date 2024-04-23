Could you become a legendary grower?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rooted, based at the Gorringe Road allotments, is hoping to recruit home growers who will receive free seeds and seedlings to help the effort.

Project Manager Sally Lee wants to attract both keen gardeners and those starting out as growers who could donate any surplus produce to the target.

Last year, Rooted grew and gathered a total of 1.7 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables for community fridges across Eastbourne.

This year, the 30-plus volunteers have set a target of growing and collecting four tonnes of locally cultivated fresh produce, which equates to about 10,000 portions of fruit and veg.

People can pick up the seeds and seedlings from the Gorringe Road site and Rooted will offer support and advice.

Sally said: “Growing is about trial and error – there is no expectation on our part for you to deliver. We are just mighty pleased that you are interested.

“With just 30 people joining as ‘Rooted Legends’ helping grow food, we could more than double our 2023 total.”

Seed trays and covers can be bought from Rooted at a discounted price, but any recycled pots and containers can be used to cultivate seeds and seedlings.

The Rooted project has a community plot in Gorringe Road with a polytunnel, greenhouse, summerhouse and apple trees on one plot and a separate children’s plot with a large polytunnel for hands-on activities.

The gardeners produce herbs, soft fruit and vegetables using ‘no dig’ sustainable cultivation methods. The volunteers also meet for regular open-air events at the plot to socialise and for wellbeing.

The aim is to create a vibrant and sustainable Eastbourne food economy with community-involvement at its centre.

Rooted is also working with the Eastbourne Food Partnership, a network of organisations, individuals and local councillors.