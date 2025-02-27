Councillors unveil local artist’s owl statue in North Bersted

Local councillors have unveiled a striking new owl statue at a housing development in North Bersted which was commissioned by a local artist.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barn owl statue, which has been installed at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Nursery Fields development in North Bersted, was designed by Simon Groves of Groves Sculpture in Arundel, and is hand crafted out of wood and metal. It was officially revealed by local councillors, Martin Lury, Gill Yeates and Kier Greenway, in a special ceremony celebrating community and creativity.

As a symbol of wisdom and the natural environment, the owl statue has been carefully designed to reflect the local wildlife and enhance the green spaces at Nursery Fields, enhancing the housebuilder’s commitment to sustainability and fostering a sense of place and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first of three statues that will be installed at the development as the build progresses – and the artist is pleased to see how public art is being incorporated into new housing developments.

The owl statue

Artist Simon Groves said “I wanted to craft something that would resonate with both residents and visitors and seeing the owl installed here seems to add that extra sense of presence. It also creates a welcoming and visually appealing space for residents and visitors to the nearby green space.”

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager from Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division said: “The statue not only adds character to Nursery Fields but also celebrates the natural beauty and wildlife of the area. We are committed to not just building homes, but creating communities and this impressive piece is a reflection of our dedication to enriching public spaces with meaningful and locally inspired art.”

Barratt is currently building new homes at Nursery Fields in North Bersted and Sylvan Meadows in Walberton near Arundel.

For more information visit barratthomes.co.uk or dwh.co.uk.