Countdown to this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture

Hailsham is preparing to welcome a rich and diverse programme of artistic talent this September, as it plays host to the annual Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture - a much-anticipated event that continues to be a cornerstone of the local cultural calendar.

Taking place from 6th to 21st September 2025, the festival will once again shine a spotlight on the region’s thriving creative community, bringing together artists, performers and audiences from across the Southeast and beyond.

With an eclectic mix of music, theatre, dance, literature, film, workshops, and vibrant street performances, the festival promises something for every taste and age group.

This year’s programme introduces a number of exciting new acts and attractions. Among the highlights is Voices of Volya, a Ukrainian choir performing to raise vital funds for medical equipment supporting frontline efforts in Ukraine. Theatre enthusiasts can look forward to live performances from Hailsham Theatres and The Grove (Eastbourne), including the comedic gem Jeeves & Wooster in Perfect Nonsense and the ever-popular Agatha Christie-inspired Murder Mystery Supper.

Cinema lovers will find plenty to enjoy, with a curated selection of screenings at the beloved Hailsham Pavilion Cinema & Theatre, featuring cult classics such as The Lost Boys (1987) and the ever-enjoyable Mamma Mia Singalong (2008).

A special addition for 2025 will be a commemorative screening of Pride & Prejudice (2005), marking the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, accompanied by an immersive theatrical performance.

For families, the return of the much-loved Saturday Nostalgia Fair promises steam train rides, live music, arts and crafts, vintage-themed activities, and plenty of entertainment for children.

Creative workshops will also take place throughout the festival's duration at Belle’s Pottery (Station Road) and Gallery North (High Street). Meanwhile, Vicarage Field Fun Mornings will offer free community fun on Saturday mornings during the festival period.

Aspiring artists, poets, and writers are encouraged to participate in a variety of competitions and showcases. The Children’s Art Competition and Creative Writing Contests are set to return, alongside the long-awaited Hailsham Art Trail, which will see local creators exhibit their works in shops, cafés, and public venues throughout the town.

A full schedule of events is now available online at: www.hailshamfestival.co.uk.

Speaking ahead of the Festival, Hailsham Festival Chair Tony Biggin expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled and delighted at the way in which the 2025 festival is shaping up. It is a real privilege to live in Hailsham where there is such a rich mix of talent and creativity across all the arts and culture."

Mr Biggin also extended thanks to sponsors and supporters: "As always a big thank you to our partners and sponsors - including Lightning Fibre (lead sponsor), Hailsham Town Council and others - without their generous funds, we wouldn't be able to commission such a wide range of talent."

Town Mayor, Councillor Chris Bryant, added his endorsement: "Hailsham and the rest of East Sussex has such an amazingly rich seam of arts and culture. There is an amazing wealth of artistic talent, and I would encourage people to put the festival dates in their diaries."

"Last year's festival was nothing short of amazing with some truly great artists, writers, photographers, poets and music performers showcasing their talent across the Hailsham area. There was a positive atmosphere for the duration of the festival, and I was grateful to everyone for turning up and supporting the town's festival so well."

Councillor Bryant also recognised the essential role of volunteers: "I’m sure festival organisers will surpass all expectations again this year with events and on behalf of the Town Council, I'd like to thank those community groups and individuals in the town for all the hard work and generous support given to organising this year's festival."

"A vast amount of work is carried out behind the scenes by dedicated volunteers, and we are hoping that even more will get involved in this year’s festival, give their support and contribute to its success."