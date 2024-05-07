Covers in Horsham honours colleague with charity football match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The match took place at Horsham Football Club, where Ian Scott was involved with the youth team set up. Thanks to overwhelming support, the event raised an impressive £1,300. As part of Covers match-funding initiative, which equals any fundraising efforts up to £1,000, Covers' increased the total to £2,300.

Tony Massimo, from Covers’ Horsham depot, acted as manager for the Covers eleven. The team also featured Ellis McKay, another member of the Horsham depot, along with former players from the Horsham youth teams that Ian had coached. In a keenly contested match, the game finished 2-2.

Sean Clarke, Regional Director at Covers, commented: "Ian Scott was a valued colleague and much-loved member of our community who is very much missed. His passion for football and dedication to the local area left a lasting impact on all who knew him.

