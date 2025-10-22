Cowdray is coming to Chichester with the launch of ‘Little Cowdray at Fernleigh’

Cowdray is excited to introduce ‘Little Cowdray at Fernleigh’ — a new-concept farm shop, deli, butchery, and lifestyle destination.

Open seven days a week from Friday 14th November, for the first time visitors will be able to enjoy the best of what Cowdray offers in the beautiful and easily accessible Fernleigh, a Georgian building located on North Street, Chichester a few minutes’ walk from the Cathedral.

This thoughtfully curated new offering, ‘Little Cowdray at Fernleigh’ will showcase the finest quality produce from the Cowdray Estate and from select suppliers. There will be a particular focus on the award-winning deli counter, a selection of butchery favourites including venison, lamb and beef from the Estate, freshly baked goods from the kitchen and a selection of the best Farm Shop produce.

There is also a Lifestyle area filled with seasonal gifts, fashion and homeware items and an array of Cowdray-branded produce to choose from including the newly launched cookbook ‘Seasons: A Taste of Cowdray’.

“This is the first time the Cowdray Farm Shop has expanded further afield, and we are incredibly excited to bring the much-loved and respected Cowdray brand to the heart of Chichester,” said Richard Main, Managing Director of the Farm Shop & Café.

“We can’t wait to be in the beautiful city of Chichester and are particularly proud of our award-winning Deli and butchery as well as the fantastic array of Cowdray produce we have from the 16,000-acre Estate which is located just 12 miles away in and around Midhurst, West Sussex in the South Downs National Park.

“Come and visit us and a member of our friendly and knowledgeable team will help with all your shopping needs and tell you more about everything Cowdray has to offer.”

Little Cowdray at Fernleigh is located at Fernleigh, 40 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex PO19 1LX. It is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.