Cowdray’s much loved Maize Maze is now open!

By Matilda Reid
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 07:37 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 09:13 BST
Since Cowdray's Maize Maze opened at the start of August, many families, friends and couples have all enjoyed a visit exploring its Wild West design and making the most of this fun summer activity.

Open seven days a week, Cowdray's Maize Maze is a fantastic day out with visitors not only being able to explore the maze but also being able to pick flowers from a stunning sunflower and wildflower picking patch.

There are also an array of delicious food and drink to enjoy while looking out over the stunning views of Lawns Polo fields towards Cowdray Ruins.

This year there is a fantastic line up of exclusive events including the Open-Air Cinema Weekend from Friday 22nd August to Sunday 24th August where sing-along favourite Rocketman, western classic The Good, The Bad and The Ugly and the dazzling Barbie will be showing.

The Maize Maze is open seven days a week until the end of August. The standard entry is £7.50, and for children three years and younger entry is free.

To find out more and to book for the Maize Maze or the events, visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/maize-maze

