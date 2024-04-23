CPRE Sussex launches sewage infrastructure campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CPRE Sussex wants local councils to make more use of ‘pre-commencement’ or ‘Grampian’ conditions.

These conditions form part of planning permissions, preventing development from taking place until specific conditions have been undertaken.

They could include reinforcing the sewerage network, extending treatment capacity at a sewage works, improving surface water drainage and reducing storm sewage overflows to environmental waters.

Sewage pumping at Arun.

While the primary aim is to make sure the necessary infrastructure is built, this approach is likely to also reduce speculative development.

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “The environmental objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) are too often being over-ridden by Planning Inspectors at appeal.

"The presumption that development proposals should be considered sustainable has resulted in many speculative development proposals that clearly seek to bypass local planning controls and flagrantly disregard the natural environment.

“We want to see councils make use of Grampian conditions, putting planning controls back into the hands of the local and neighbourhood planning authorities.”

The use of Grampian conditions emanates from the decision in Grampian Regional Council v City of Aberdeen (1984) which in essence provides that the requirements of a condition can preclude the implementation of development.

At a 2023 seminar attended by 45 representatives from 25 local councils in Sussex there was strong support for the introduction of Grampian conditions in the planning process to address sewerage deficiencies.