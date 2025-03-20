Cracking line up of free family fun this Easter at Priory Meadow

Hop down to Priory Meadow over the Easter holidays and get ready for a cracking time, with an egg-cellent line up of free family friendly fun.

Between April 5th and April 12th children can pick up a trail sheet from Kids Stuff toy store and go hunting for cute creatures and letters in store windows, unscrambling the letters they have found to discover a hidden word.

If the hidden word is found children can claim a free boxed Easter egg at Primark. There’s also a chance to win a Cadbury hamper by entering the prize draw on the trail sheet.

On Wednesday 16th April between 11am and 3pm little chicks can get their face painted in the main mall for a discretionary cash donation to Hastings Foodbank, the shopping centre’s charity partner.

Easter Fun at Priory Meadow

To add to the fun, there is a Bunny Hop Exercise game in the mall between April 5th and April 21st where children can hop, spin, and jump their way through the interactive activity, burning off that Easter energy.

Andy Harvey, Centre Manager, said: “We’ve got lots of activities for little ones to enjoy over the Easter Holidays, as well as this great line up of events we will also be thanking our customers for shopping local and surprising shoppers with random delicious Cadbury treats on Friday April 11th”

*Boxed eggs available whilst stock lasts. See priorymeadow.com for terms and conditions.