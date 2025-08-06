Crafty skills and cakes attract Hastings Old Town visitors

A craft fair at St Clement’s Church in Hastings Old Town raised more than £350 for funds.

The event on Saturday was organised by the Two Towers Trust which collects money for the restoration, repair, and maintenance of St Clement’s and its neighbouring church of All Saints’. The fair was also part of Old Town Carnival Week which runs until Sunday, August 10.

Items for sale included soft toys, knitted goods, jewellery, coasters, and ceramics.

Stallholders included Fiona Webb and Sheila Francis, from the Kings Church, who were raising funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Old Town community leaders with the Rev Mat Phipps.

Lisa Murray and Marion Oliver were selling hand-made soft toys and Rosemary Smith’s stalls included a range of ceramics. St Clement’s Cafe was also open for light refreshments.

Fair organiser Kevin Boorman said: “We had a very successful day, with the kitchen particularly busy. We made over £350, almost £300 of which came from catering.”

The church also featured the ‘Rossettis in Love’ exhibition which focused on the artist,

Dante Gabriel Rossetti, and his sister, Christina, who were regular visitors to Hastings.

Fund-raiser Sheila Francis.

Rossetti and Elizabeth Siddal were married at St Clement’s Church in 1860 and lived in the High Street for a while.

On Sunday, there was a Community Service at St Clement’s conducted by the Priest-in-Charge, the Rev Mat Phipps.

The Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Becca Horn, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden, attended along with representatives from local organisations.

Those attending included the Hastings Borough Bonfire Society, Hastings Old Town Carnival Association, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Two Towers Trust, the local Scouts, All Saints’ Junior Academy, and members of the town’s Morris dance groups.

Further details about events involving the Old Town Churches during the Carnival Week are available at www.oldtownparishhastings.org.uk