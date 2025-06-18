Crashed swan stops traffic on busy Sussex road

Swan Rescued from A27 Roundabout and Safely Returned to the Wild

A juvenile swan that crash-landed on a busy roundabout in East Sussex this morning has been successfully rescued and released by East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS), with vital support from Sussex Police.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:40am at Southerham Roundabout on the A27 near Lewes. WRAS received dozens of calls from concerned members of the public, as well as Sussex Police, reporting the distressed swan on the road.

“It became impossible to answer all the calls coming in while also trying to reach the scene as quickly as possible,” said WRAS Founder and On-Call Rescue Co-ordinator Trevor Weeks MBE, who attended the incident in one of WRAS’s veterinary ambulances.

Sussex Police were already at the location when WRAS arrived and were actively monitoring the bird’s safety. Officers then temporarily stopped traffic on both the A27 and A26 to allow Trevor to safely approach and capture the swan without risk to the bird or road users.

The swan, believed to be a young bird still gaining flight experience, was transported to WRAS’s Casualty Centre at Whitesmith for assessment by Lead Casualty Manager Katie Nunn Nash. After a thorough examination, the bird was found to have only minor superficial grazes and no signs of keel damage or fractures.

Later that morning, the swan was safely released back to a quiet stretch of the River Ouse near the roundabout — likely the intended landing area when the bird came down.

“This is a great example of how vital cooperation between the public, emergency services, and wildlife charities can make a real difference,” said Trevor Weeks MBE. “We’re extremely grateful to Sussex Police for their assistance and to everyone who took the time to call in.”

WRAS is currently facing an exceptionally busy period, with a significant increase in calls relating to orphaned, injured, and displaced wildlife. The charity is appealing for continued public support to help fund its emergency rescue operations and specialist care.

For more information or to support WRAS, visit:

1 . Contributed The swan on Southerham roundabout. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Katie checks over the swan. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Trevor carries the swan into care. Photo: Submitted