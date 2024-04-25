Crawley care home marks Global Intergenerational Week with school partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deerswood Lodge has formed a partnership with Atelier 21, a pioneering school designed to offer an education fit for children’s futures. The project will involve a wide variety of activities, from artwork, music, games and gardening, all designed to help the older and younger generations to connect with each other.

The partnership was launched ahead of Global Intergenerational Week, which seeks to inspire individuals, groups and organisations to fully embrace intergenerational practice - connecting people of all ages, especially the younger and older generations. Intergenerational activity has been proven to have many benefits, including the reduction of loneliness and isolation and enhances learning and skill sharing across all age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wan Illam, service manager for the Shaw healthcare-operated care home, said: “The project focuses around different generations coming together for conversations in relaxed environments, whilst at the same time highlighting many generational similarities or differences of the people, not simply the age differences. Opening up the chance for intergenerational conversations and constructive discussions will enable older and younger people gain a better knowledge of other generations.

Children and residents at Deerswood Lodge.

“Even playing a simple board game can bring back fond memories for our residents who reminisce about their childhood and share stories of how things were growing up.”

As part of the awareness week, the school will be visiting the home to present to the residents a series of murals, they designed and painted in oils themselves.

Founder of Atelier 2, Hayley Peacock added: “Witnessing our children engage in meaningful intergenerational activities, fills me with immense pride and gratitude. I am moved by the genuine connections formed during the visits and the positive influence it has had on our pupils. Their initiative to create murals for the care home further demonstrates their commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we continue to foster these relationships, I am excited about the ongoing opportunities for our students to engage with the community and contribute to positive change. This experience reaffirms our school's dedication to nurturing compassionate and socially responsible individuals who understand the value of connecting with people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Children and residents at Deerswood Lodge.