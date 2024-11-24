Crawley charity run in memory of Freddie

Storm Bert didn’t dampen spirits on Sunday, November 24, when Crawley's Pound Hill Pounders running club hosted a 5K and 10K charity run.

The event is particularly close to the heart of one of its club members, Kerry Baily, after the loss of her baby, Freddie, at just 6 weeks and 2 days old. The run raised money for The Brompton Fountain, a crucial lifeline to families of critically ill babies and children.

Pound Hill Pounders were out in force, walking, jogging and running alongside families and local residents keen to show their support. There was an abundance of encouragement along the route, with plenty of cheering, from Worth Church to Crawley Down village and back.

Kerry Baily explained why the charity run is so important: “I’m touched by everyone’s outpouring of love - for their precious time and donations.

Kerry (left) and Vikki (right)

"On the 26th June 2018 my son Freddie was born looking absolutely perfect. You would never have known he was so poorly. For the six weeks of Freddie’s life, I lived in parent accommodation provided by The Brompton Fountain. It meant I could spend every moment of Freddie’s short life with him, until he peacefully fell asleep in my arms on 10th August.

"I will be forever grateful to The Brompton Fountain, for the support and precious memories I have of Freddie. Fundraising is my way of giving a little back and supporting other families who find themselves in the arms of The Brompton Fountain.”

Paul Smith, Pound Hill Pounders Founder said: “There’s so much kindness here today. Such a strong sense of coming together to achieve something special, to honor Freddie.

"I’m blown away by the wonderful community spirit from the club members, local residents and volunteers, whether they walked, ran or just showed up to cheer others on. This event would not have been possible without them.”

Pound Hill Pounders and local residents took part

All money raised is going towards helping critically ill children. So far this year, Pound Hill Pounders have raised over £1700 for The Brompton Fountain. Since 2018, Kerry has raised a staggering £6000.

Donations can be made in Freddie’s memory, to The Brompton Fountain at www.justgiving.com/team/running-buddies

Get in touch with Pound Hill Pounders at [email protected] to find out more about the club’s future events including its popular Couch to 5K program starting in January.