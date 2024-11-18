Crawley College students explore Army careers with training day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Public services students from Crawley College visited Haywards Heath College for a day of talks and activities run by the British Army last week.

The day began with a variety of talks from the Army Infantry, Royal Engineers, the Intelligence Core, and the Royal Logistics Core.

In the afternoon students were given the opportunity to take part in some practical activities.

These activities included ‘Blaze Pods’, a smart light-based reflex training system, and an interactive shooting range using VR headsets, and more.

Students working on a task from the Royal Logistics Core

Cpl Gohegan – Infantry, who participated in the event, said: “Everything we do in our team is on our feat, we use up to Foxhound light mechanised vehicles.

“We try to give students a basic understanding of what we do, what we’re about, and show how being in the army is something you can make a career out of, and something you can transfer skills and qualifications back over to civilian life.

“This is one of the best colleges we’ve been to, the students have a lot of respect for their staff, and the teachers are very experienced as they are ex-servicemen.”

Around 80 students, across level one, two, and three public services courses, made their way to Haywards Heath from Crawley College, with each student learning what it is like to work in some of the different parts of the British Army.

Students receiving a talk from the Royal Logistics Core

One of the students, Harley Green said: “I think this event is better than just searching things up online, because you can actually ask questions directly.

“I really enjoyed the Blaze Pods activity, because it works on your agility and things like that, as well as your observation skills.

Leon Wheaton, another student who took part in the day, added: “I was quite surprised at how well everything was planned out, it was really nice seeing the different things the army offered.

“I’ve been stuck between wanting to join the army and fire service, and this event has allowed me to understand more about what happens in the army.”

Dean Wynter, Acting Principal of Crawley College, said: “Events like this provide our students with invaluable, hands-on experiences that go beyond the classroom.

“Our collaboration with the British Army allows students to explore potential career paths and gain a deeper understanding of the skills and opportunities available to them in public service.”