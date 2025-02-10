Crawley family continue campaign to sign up more potential stem cell donors after daughter Amilah’s shock diagnosis
This latest stem cell donor registration drive will be held on Sunday 16 February, between 2-8pm at Crawley (Broadfield) Mosque, Broadwood Rise, Crawley RH11 9SE.
DKMS spokesperson Deborah Hyde said: "We'd love as many people as possible, from all walks of life, to come along. If you are aged 17-55 and in general good health you can join the stem cell donor register by completing some simple mouth swabs and answering a few health questions. There are also lots of other ways you can support people with blood cancers or disorders."
* If you are unable to attend on Sunday, you can register and find our more about DKMS' work at dkms.org.uk