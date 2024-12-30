Crawley family’s urgent campaign to sign up more potential stem cell donors after daughter Amilah’s shock diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive season has been turned upside down for nine year old Amilah and her family in Crawley after she was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a life-threatening blood disorder.

The only cure is a stem cell transplant, but heartbreakingly, no one in her family is a match. So she is now one of approximately 2,000 people in the UK who are waiting for a stem cell transplant.

Now Amilah’s family, led by her mum Mobeen and dad Arfan, are spearheading the Amilah Means Hope appeal, encouraging more people to undertake the quick and easy process of signing up as potential stem cell donors.

As part of the appeal, they’ve teamed up with blood cancer charity DKMS to organise a special stem cell donor registration event which will be held on Sunday, January 12, from 2pm to 7pm, at Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Crawley, West Sussex, RH11 9BA.

“Amilah has such enthusiasm for life, throwing herself into everything she does. Her kind heart and big smile lights up any room! What she loves most is being with her family, particularly her 15-year-old brother Naa’il, and playing with her friends and cousins,” says mum Mobeen.

“She loves school, but unfortunately has had to miss a lot of time since she first started displaying abnormal bruising, because of numerous hospital visits and blood tests. We just want her to be able to return to a normal childhood, free from constant hospital visits and uncertainty.”

Tragically, Amilah’s Pakistani heritage means finding a matching stem cell donor is an even greater challenge.

Mobeen explains: “Ethnic minority donors are severely under-represented on the stem cell donor register.”

While someone from an Asian background such as, Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan are more likely to be Amilah’s match, Amilah’s family is reaching out to everyone to join the register as chances are anyone could be her hero.

DKMS spokesperson Deborah Hyde says: "Amilah means hope in Arabic. By registering as a donor, you could give hope not just to her, but countless others from all walks of life, who are relying on the stem cell register for survival.

"Signing up is a quick and easy process involving a simple mouth swab. If you are aged 17-55 and in general good health, you're eligible to join the register with DKMS. What a great gift to give to start 2025!”

Anyone unable to attend the event at Broadfield Community Centre can request a swab kit online at dkms.org.uk/Amilah

Things you didn't know about blood cancer:

Every 20 minutes, someone in the UK is diagnosed with blood cancer.Blood cancers are the third most common cause of cancer death in the UK. Every year, nearly 13,000 people die from blood cancer in the UK.At any one time there are around 2,000 people in the UK in need of a stem cell transplant.

