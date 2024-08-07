Crawley Legal Walk - Tuesday 10th September

The Crawley Legal Walk is taking place on Tuesday 10th September. The event consists of a 10km walk which goes through Tilgate Park. Taking part in the Crawley Legal Walk raises vital funds for local advice agencies including Citizens Advice in West Sussex. Last year, the event raised nearly £7,000 for charity.

Save the date – the Crawley Legal Walk is back in September 2024!

Lawyers and colleagues from Crawley are getting together to raise money for local free legal advice services in the community. The Legal Walk, returning for the 3rd year, will take place on Tuesday 10 September.

The 10km walk will welcome fundraisers from across the legal profession and anyone else who wants to support fair access to justice for all. Fundraisers are hoping to beat last year's total of over £6,700,which will go directly towards Citizens Advice in West Sussex, a crucial local free legal advice agency in the community.

The Crawley Legal Walk 2023

How to join the Walk

The Walk will begin at 5:00pm from the Smith & Western Pub (RH10 5PQ) and finish with drinks back at the pub. You can join in groups or as an individual - Everyone is welcome!

Last year, the Walk welcomed law firms, barristers’ chambers, courts, law schools and those associated with the law industry to enjoy the beauty of Tilgate Park whilst walking alongside the local community, all in the name of access to justice.

Why we walk

Between April 2022 and March 2023, Citizens Advice in West Sussex worked on over 29,000 complex advice cases. This meant that fewer people were left homeless, in debt, or facing mental and physical issues that were affecting their life.

Bob Nightingale MBE, founder of LLST says: "We have faced many challenging years and unfortunately the struggle continues, therefore it is more crucial than ever to unite and raise funds for local advice agencies. The Crawley Legal Walk is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in support of access to justice while also enjoying ourselves. LLST remains dedicated to assisting these local advice agencies through events like this."

"Many in our community are struggling with domestic violence, unemployment, homelessness, debt and many other issues. They rely on the support of legal advice agencies to help resolve these challenges. By walking with us, you are making a tangible difference. You are helping to ensure that everyone has access to justice, regardless of their financial situation. Together, we can transform lives and create a fairer, more just community.”

Clive’s Story

Clive* has been unwell for a long time with multiple health problems and only his state pension. Clive was relying on a friend for food but could not heat his bungalow after his energy bills rose above inflation. Clive reached out to Citizens Advice for help. They helped him get emergency help with his heating but worked through his situation with him. They found that he was missing out on vital money towards his rent and to help meet the extra costs of his health. Clive was unsure of how to make the applications on his own, so the team gave him the information and tools to do that. After their help, he is better off by almost £700 per month. Clive is no longer worrying about putting the heating on or relying on friends for food. He is living independently and feeling well as winter approaches.

Fundraising efforts by the Crawley legal walkers helps to pay for this work, assisting their local community and supporting fair access to justice.

You can sign up to the Crawley Legal Walk and find more information on our website.