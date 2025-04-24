Crawley Martial Arts Club gives back to NHS workers with free training and exclusive discount

By WCKUK Organisation
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 21:25 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 08:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In a show of thanks for the tireless efforts of local NHS staff, a new martial arts club is opening in Crawley with a special offer just for healthcare workers. Wing Chun Crawley, led by Sifu Stuart, will provide two weeks of free martial arts lessons and a 10% discount on all training fees to anyone working for the NHS.

Wing Chun Crawley is part of the well-established WCKUK Organisation, which has been providing friendly, high-quality martial arts tuition across the South East since 2010, now with more than nine locations.

Sifu Stuart, the club’s instructor, says the offer is a small way of saying thank you to the NHS staff who do so much for Crawley and the wider community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know how hard our healthcare workers have worked these past few years, and we want to make it easier for them to take time for themselves, learn new skills, and feel supported,” he explains.

Sifu Stuart, head instructor at Wing Chun Crawley, welcomes new students to the club’s opening night at Hazelwick School.Sifu Stuart, head instructor at Wing Chun Crawley, welcomes new students to the club’s opening night at Hazelwick School.
Sifu Stuart, head instructor at Wing Chun Crawley, welcomes new students to the club’s opening night at Hazelwick School.

The club opens on Tuesday 13th May at Hazelwick School, Three Bridges, Crawley (RH10 1SX), with classes running 7pm–8pm every week.

NHS workers can enjoy two weeks of free training and a 10% discount on all fees as part of this special launch offer.

For more details or to book your free trial, visit www.wingchuncrawley.com or www.wckuk.org

Related topics:NHSSouth EastThree Bridges
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice