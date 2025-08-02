Crawley mourns the loss of long-time resident and author, Tempie Delois Williams

Though American-born, Tempie made Crawley her home for nearly two decades. Her journey began through the pages of her debut novel, Feelings, published by the U.S.-based publisher PublishAmerica. It was through this literary path that she not only launched her writing career, but also met Ras Albert—her future husband and creative partner. What began as correspondence between two writers soon blossomed into a deep and lasting love.

The couple were married at the Crawley Town Hall on May 10, 2008.

“Tempie leapt in, feet first, into a new life. She left behind 25 years in Memphis, then 25 years in Chicago, and found her soul mate in England. Tempie embraced it all—new country, new rhythms, new purpose.” That leap brought her to Crawley, where the couple settled, quietly and faithfully building a life together grounded in books, shared dreams, and unwavering devotion.

Throughout her years in Crawley, Tempie remained committed to learning and self-development. She enrolled in Open University courses, earned a foundation-level amateur radio license, and became a member of the Bookkeepers Association. These pursuits continued even as she faced serious health challenges in her later years.

“She never stopped learning,” said her husband. “Even while bedridden, she kept reading, reflecting, and engaging with our world. Her spirit remained lively and present.”

Tempie’s literary voice carried prophetic depth. Her novel Feelings includes a scene involving laser surgery that would later mirror aspects of her own medical journey—a poignant reminder of how art and life often intertwine.

Beyond the page, Tempie expressed herself through natural living and Rastafari principles. “She was deeply proud of her dreadlocks,” Ras Albert noted. “Even now, they rest gently on her bed, surrounded by photos of our family and shared life—like a sacred circle she created in peace.”

Though Tempie and Albert lived quietly, avoiding fame or public spotlight, they were steadfast contributors to Crawley’s cultural fabric. Their home reflected years of artistic collaboration, Caribbean heritage, and enduring love.

As funeral arrangements are now underway, Ras Albert is committed to honouring his wife not only in private, but as a cultural and historical remembrance for others to witness.

For updates, follow Albert and Tempie on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/AlbertandTempie/

