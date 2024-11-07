Crawley MP sees dynamic rail industry partnership at Three Bridges

Peter Lamb, Labour MP for Crawley, recently visited the Three Bridges depot and train operating centre as part of the Railway Industry Association's (RIA) Rail Fellowship Programme. The initiative provides UK parliamentarians with a be-tter understanding of the work of the UK rail supply chain.

The MP toured the depot and traincare facility and gained insight into the asset management and maintenance of the Class 700 Thameslink fleet undertaken by Siemens. He also visited the Rail Operating Centre control room and observed the partnership work between train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Network Rail.

Mr Lamb’s visit is a reminder of the importance of collaboration and innovation across the UK rail network and highlights how strategic investment and partnership can drive improved performance and reliability across the railway.

He said: “Like many residents I depend upon the railway to get to work each day. It was fascinating to see how the entire GTR network is run out of Crawley and to meet those working hard to keep to keep the trains running.”

Bryony Goldsmith, RIA London & South Vice Chair said: “The Three Bridges control centre and depot shows how effective industry partnership can improve performance and reliability for passengers. The collaboration between train operator GTR, infrastructure manager Network Rail, and rolling stock manufacturer Siemens Mobility demonstrates how improved cross-industry alignment can deliver a better railway.”

Ben Wardle, Fleet Delivery Manager, Siemens Mobility said: “It was great to host Peter Lamb MP at our Three Bridges traincare facility with our customer GTR and showcase the hard work of our team.

"We have a talented and dedicated workforce here at Three Bridges, and it was a pleasure to demonstrate to Mr Lamb the skilled efforts that go into maintaining our next-generation digital fleet of Class 700 trains for Thameslink.”

A Representative from Govia Thameslink Railway said: “It was a pleasure to show Peter Lamb around the Three Bridges Rail Operating Centre in his Crawley constituency. At the ROC, GTR works in partnership with Network Rail to safely run around two thousand Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services every day.

"It plays an important role in delivering a punctual and reliable service for our passengers, and Peter’s constituents.”