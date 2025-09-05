Crawley Portuguese Heritage Club CIC: Calling Our Community

Published 5th Sep 2025
The Crawley Portuguese Heritage Club CIC is preparing to launch in January 2026—and they want to hear from you.

Whether you’re new to Crawley or have Portuguese roots and haven’t yet connected with the club, this is your invitation to help shape a vibrant, inclusive hub that celebrates heritage and empowers families.

The club are currently working on the following:

• Partnering with local charities and organisations to establish bilingual support circles for families and young mothers.

The Crawley Portuguese Heritage Club CIC is preparing to launch in January 2026placeholder image
• Liaising with CBC to explore their services, including housing and other social services programmes.

Carlos Castro, a former Mayor of Crawley, said: “We have many other great initiatives we are exploring, but we’d love to know what’s most important to you and your family.

“Reach out, share your ideas, and help us build a space that reflects the heart of our community.”

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: Crawley Portuguese Heritage Club

