Crawley Portuguese Heritage Club CIC: Calling Our Community
Whether you’re new to Crawley or have Portuguese roots and haven’t yet connected with the club, this is your invitation to help shape a vibrant, inclusive hub that celebrates heritage and empowers families.
The club are currently working on the following:
• Partnering with local charities and organisations to establish bilingual support circles for families and young mothers.
• Liaising with CBC to explore their services, including housing and other social services programmes.
Carlos Castro, a former Mayor of Crawley, said: “We have many other great initiatives we are exploring, but we’d love to know what’s most important to you and your family.
“Reach out, share your ideas, and help us build a space that reflects the heart of our community.”
Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: Crawley Portuguese Heritage Club