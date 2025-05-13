Crawley residents celebrate VE Day with afternoon tea party

Craig Edwards contributed these pictures.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
1. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley
The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards
2. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley
The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards
3. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley
The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards
4. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley
The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards