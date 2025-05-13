The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea partyplaceholder image
The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party

Crawley residents celebrate VE Day with afternoon tea party

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 13th May 2025, 08:33 BST
The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party followed by a BBQ to celebrate this great day.

Money raised from the celebrations was given to Help For Heroes and The Royal British Legion.

Craig Edwards contributed these pictures.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party

1. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party

2. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party

3. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party

4. VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley : VE Day celebrations in Tintern Road Crawley

The residents of Tintern Road in Crawley decorated the streets with VE Day Banners and had an afternoon tea party Photo: Craig Edwards

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MoneyHelp for HeroesThe Royal British Legion
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice