Crawley secures futureproof full fibre connectivity with ITS and Towns Fund investment

ITS has been awarded the contract to build and operate a brand new 32km full fibre network across Crawley, following a competitive tender by Crawley Borough Council. Funded by the £1 million from Crawley Borough Council's Towns Fund and backed by additional private investment from ITS, the project will extend full fibre access to over 1,500 businesses, including more than 700 within Manor Royal Business District – one of the largest and most diverse business hubs in the UK.

Despite Crawley’s strong economic performance, parts of the town have historically lacked access to modern digital infrastructure. This new network will directly address this, as well as findings from the 2022 Manor Royal BID Survey, which identified poor broadband speeds as the most significant issue facing local businesses.

Once built, businesses will be able to choose from a wide range of gigabit-capable full fibre services through ITS’s service provider partners. The project will help deliver on the Towns Fund’s aims to boost economic growth through regeneration, improved transport, faster digital connectivity, and the development of local skills and culture.

Through ITS’s social value programme, the project will support existing local sustainability initiatives and introduce new activities aimed at bridging the digital divide. This includes digital skills training, community engagement, and support for underserved groups to ensure that the benefits of full fibre connectivity are felt across the town.

Steve Sawyer, Councillor Michael Jones, Charlie Versi, Stephen Dobbyne

“This project is in direct response to what our business community told us they needed. It’s a great example of how public and private sector expertise and investment can come together to deliver real, lasting impact.

“Crawley’s proximity to London Gatwick and its excellent transport links make it attractive to businesses locating to the area. The new network will help to ensure Crawley continues to attract both established industries and emerging sectors.”

Steve Sawyer, Executive Director, Manor Royal BID, said:

"Manor Royal is one of the UK’s largest business parks, home to more than 700 businesses, with around 30,000 people working here. When the BID was first created in 2013, the park was struggling, and broadband was one of the biggest issues holding us back. Getting superfast connectivity made a huge difference, but companies are now demanding more.

“We are excited by this announcement and the transformative investment being made in this new full fibre network. It will give every business access to high-quality, futureproof connectivity at an affordable price. It won’t just be the preserve of those who can afford to buy bespoke solutions – it will deliver the speeds and reliability that a modern business park like Manor Royal needs to thrive."

Daren Baythorpe, CEO of ITS, said:

“Crawley is a thriving hub of enterprise and innovation, and we’re proud to be the trusted partner delivering the next-generation digital infrastructure it needs to stay ahead. This full fibre rollout will provide future-proof connectivity for businesses of all sizes, driving sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness across the region.

“But it’s not just about technology – it’s also about people. Our social value programme ensures that the benefits of this investment extend beyond business, empowering local communities and helping more people access the opportunities of an increasingly digital world.”