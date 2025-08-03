Crawley u3a's Crafts Group's displayplaceholder image
Crawley u3a's Crafts Group's display

Crawley u3a Ruby Anniversary Celebration

By Sue Parker
Contributor
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 15:43 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 09:20 BST
Crawley u3a celebrated their Ruby Anniversary on Wednesday 30th July at the Charis Centre in West Green Drive, welcoming members, non-members and special guests to join in the celebrations.

Peter Lamb MP, Councillor Marion Ayling, the Deputy Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, and Councillor Bob Noyce enjoyed a tour of the four rooms set aside to display the wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities available for Crawley u3a’s 640 plus members to take part in.

In addition to the displays showcasing the activities of our talented members, it was possible to enjoy performances by our Folk Music, Poetry and Ukulele groups as well as having a go at Chair Exercise and Folk Dancing.

With over 50 interest groups, Crawley u3a can offer anyone who is retired, or no longer working full time, a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities ranging from Family History to French, Pickleball to Petanque, and Urban Sketching to playing the Ukulele. If you want to know more about us then take a look at our website: https://crawley.u3asite.uk/

Sue Parker

Communications Coordinator

Crawley u3a

Crawley u3a's Painting & Drawing Group's display

1. Contributed

Crawley u3a's Painting & Drawing Group's display Photo: Submitted

Councillor Marion Ayling, Deputy Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council and Councillor Bob Noyce

2. Contributed

Councillor Marion Ayling, Deputy Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council and Councillor Bob Noyce Photo: Submitted

Crawley u3a's Needles Group's display

3. Contributed

Crawley u3a's Needles Group's display Photo: Submitted

Peter Lamb MP with Crawley u3a Chair, Jim McGough

4. Contributed

Peter Lamb MP with Crawley u3a Chair, Jim McGough Photo: Submitted

Related topics:Michael JonesPeter LambDeputy Mayor
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice