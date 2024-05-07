Crawley's Creative Playground unveils new town-wide murals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popping up all over Crawley, the town-wide murals will form a part of Creative Playground’s summer season, bringing colourful, inspiring and hyper-local art to the streets of Crawley for all to enjoy. Creative Playground asks local residents to explore arts and culture, creating a new sense of aspiration, joy and togetherness in the town.

In development since August 2023, Creative Playground has consulted 350 local residents, and worked with five professional artists to create six unique murals across the town in key areas across Crawley, chosen by ‘playmakers’ - the local volunteers who help shape the programme.

The locations were chosen for their high footfall to reach all Crawley residents, and a need to brighten and liven up the area with colour and joy - Town Centre, Bewbush, West Green and Broadfield. The murals are all accessible by Metrobus routes 10, 2 and 3.

Crawley Oak by Eloise Gillow (Credit: Ian Green).

The murals include Broadfield Conversations and Crawley Oak, both created by realist mural painter Eloise Gillow - her first mural based in England; Coloured Realms by contemporary urban Nigerian artist Oluwafami Babalola who creates artworks for public spaces internationally; Gateway to the World from South London mixed media artist Alec Saunders aka Alec London; and The Fabric of Crawley 2024 by print and participatory artist Sarah Pimenta who’s first artist studio was in Crawley and who has worked with pupils from The Mill Primary School in Ifield to create this piece.

The murals will launch officially on Thursday, May 9, with a bus tour supported by Metrobus taking local residents to visit each mural site, allowing them to discover these colourful, joyful artworks and see their town in a new way.

A final mural from Sussex-born Jac Seifert, who spent her school years in Crawley, will be unveiled later this summer in the Manor Royal Business District. More information will be shared as part of the Creative Playground season announcement.

Ed Wills, Managing Director at Metrobus, said: “We’re always proud to support and celebrate the creative community in Crawley. These murals are a great example of all the wonderful things that are happening every day in our local community and across our network. What’s more, the new murals are accessible to everyone and can be visited on Metrobus routes 10, 2 and 3.”

Wendy Bell, CEO Crawley Town Centre BID, said: “We were delighted when Kingsgate Car Park was chosen as a location for the large mural in the town centre; as a gateway to the town you cannot help but be impressed by the sheer size and vibrancy of the mural. We are incredibly proud to have been part of this long lasting project and we are looking forward to seeing all the murals.”

Louise Blackwell and Sophie Eustace, Co-directors of Creative Playground added: “Since Creative Playground launched last May people have wanted to enliven the town with bold, colourful art. We are incredibly excited to launch this trail of murals which celebrate the vitality and resilience of local people and the importance of nature to residents.

"The nine-month process has involved a team of committed and passionate local people and a group of world class artists who have not compromised on their vision for the range and scale of works created.

"We hope others will be inspired to bring creativity to the streets of Crawley and welcome you to get involved in Creative Playground’s mission to make Crawley a vibrant and inclusive place to live, grow and learn. A place where we dare to dream for ourselves, for others and for the town.”

Creative Playground asks the question, Is Crawley Creative Enough? These murals begin to answer that question.