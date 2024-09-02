Critical Care Nurse honoured with award for exceptional compassion and dedication
Daisy Rosser, Ward Manager at the Critical Care Unit said: “Amy showed such compassion and professionalism to a family with a critically ill loved one. The patient’s family requested a Polish speaking Roman Catholic priest visit, however due to the uniqueness of the ask, the Trust’s chaplaincy service was not able to accommodate this.
“Demonstrating her resourcefulness and compassion, Amy reached out to her local Catholic church community and successfully arranged for a Priest to visit the patient and family the same day. This act of kindness provided invaluable support to the family during a difficult time.”
Whilst organising this for the family, Amy led her team on the critical care unit through a very busy period, with many complex patients, remaining calm and professional.
Amy has been described as both a fantastic nurse and a role model, her passion and dedication are evident in the time she spends on improvement projects for critical care, making a real impact to enhance patient experience.
The Star of the Month award recognises the commitment and dedication of colleagues who give a service that is over and above what is expected of them to make a difference to patients, visitors and their colleagues.
“Amy recognised what was important to the patient and family and found a way to make it happen! I nominated her because she is very much deserving of the Star of the Month award, and we are very lucky to have her on our team.” Daisy adds.
A surprise presentation was held last week to present Amy with her certificate and prize. On receiving the award, Amy said: “I feel blessed to be part of such a wonderful team who appreciates and acknowledges my work.”
Each winner of the Star of the Month is automatically in the running to win the Trust’s annual Patient First STAR Awards, with this year’s ceremony happening on September 27.
If you know an individual, colleague, team or volunteer who has gone above and beyond for you or your family why not nominate them for a Star of the Month award.
