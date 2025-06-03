Crocheted oysters make a splash for charity at Collington Park Lodge

In a creative twist on traditional fundraising, a staff member at Collington Park Lodge, part of the Oyster Care Homes group, is crocheting one-of-a-kind oysters to raise funds for Bexhill Food Bank.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each hand-crafted oyster is unique in size, shape and colour — and comes with its own name and personalised adoption certificate. For a donation of £5, supporters can “adopt” one of these charming creations, knowing their contribution is helping to provide food and support to local families in need.

“We wanted to do something fun, personal and meaningful,” said Molly Farrant, Head of Housekeeping and one of the creators behind the oyster initiative. “As part of the Oyster Care Homes family, it felt fitting to use oysters as our symbol — and turn them into something people can love while making a difference in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative has already captured the hearts of residents, staff, and the local community, who have embraced the colourful oysters as symbols of compassion.

A display of oysters up for adoption

86-year-old resident, Eileen Levett, added, ‘The girls that made them are so talented and clever, it reminds me when I used to knit, the colours are pretty, and they are made with so much skill and thought.’

Bianca Wilson, General Manager of Collington Park Lodge, commented, “This project perfectly reflects the creativity and kindness of our team. We’re incredibly proud to support such a thoughtful initiative that brings people together for a great cause like the Bexhill Food Bank.”

To adopt your own oyster in aid of Bexhill Food Bank, please call Collington Park Lodge on 01424 533445 or email [email protected], or drop into the home on Collington Lane East, Bexhill, TN39 3RJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also get your oyster during the home’s Cinema Friday event on 20th June at 14:00, where all are welcome to join the residents for a family-friendly film in the plush Cinema Room.

Molly and Eileen with an oyster

Collington Park Lodge care home in Bexhill, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Collington Park Lodge offers an inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.