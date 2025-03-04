Cross In Hand Village News

CROSS IN HAND

This column will now include Framfield and Blackboys in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event, please contact: [email protected]

EAST SUSSEX WRAS PLEASE READ

East Sussex WRAS Wildlife Rescue

Do you know what to do if you come across a wildlife casualty? Here are some of the basics which will help ensure our wildlife is helped swiftly with as little distress as possible. Stay calm and don’t panic. - Please stay with the casualty if possible. - For large animals posing a hazard on our roads, call Sussex Police on 999 and our rescue line. - For casualties on railway lines, call Network Rail's Emergency Number 03457 11 41 41- If in an electricity substation contact the number displayed on the site gates or National Grid on 105.- Report any casualties immediately by calling the your local rescue line (East Sussex WRAS 0300-10-26-999), as online methods may cause delays. If you reach voicemail, listen and follow any instructions and leave a message, and someone will return your call promptly when appropriate. Wild animals fear humans; avoid touching, petting, or speaking to them to reduce stress and potential fatalities. - Avoid handling species like foxes, swans, deer and seals as they can be dangerous to handle. - Keep casualties safe by keeping people and pets away, and reduce noise. - For smaller animals, attempt capture only if safe to do so, and its possible without causing further danger and distress. - Use items like a t-shirt or towel to cover and secure a casualty. Cover them completely, and scooping them up. Be firm when holding them but not too tightly - like holding a puppy. -Place them in a suitable container remembering some materials may be chewed through.- Ideally keep the casualty indoors in a secure area away from pets like a bathroom.- Do not offer food or water unless advised to do so by a rescue as a casualty may need an anaesthetic; nocturnal species like hedgehogs may need a small amount of cat food and water overnight.- Contact your local wildlife rescue immediately especially for critically injured or unwell animals that you think may not survive. -Rarely do casualty just need rest and feeding up, often they have invisible internal issues, so contact your wildlife rescue straight away. If in any doubt, you need further advice, the situation changes or the casualty passes away, please contact your local rescue again. If you are outside of East Sussex find your local rescue via https://www.bwrc.org.uk/ or contact your local veterinary centre or emergency vets who should know local contacts who can help. Please help support East Sussex WRAS throughout our Anniversary year. Find out more at: www.wildlifeambulance.org. Please like, follow and share. Reg Charity 1108880. The Sussex Express Supports East Sussex WRAS

THE STAR WALDRON

What makes a great pub? The beer certainly, the atmosphere, the building, the location - but many people will still say it's the landlord (or landlady) that seals the deal. Waldron said goodbye last weekend to Paul Lefort whose family has been running The Star in Waldron for nigh on 40 years. As most readers know The Star is Grade II listed and the focal point of the community. Paul's dad Con and mum Iris won their licensing spurs running The Crown in Heathfield from 1966. The Crown used to sit at the top of the High Street close to the town market. "In those days" said Paul, "It was a hive of activity with a cattle market and stalls of all sorts, including some which came down from Petticoat Lane in London to trade in Heathfield." The family took over at The Star in 1982. "It was dad and mum who were tenants, and I was joint licensee at the age of 22," he explained. In those days it was owned by the Charringtons brewery and we bought it from them in 1990.” Since then it's been a free house. Paul's life has been intertwined with both Heathfield and Waldron ever since. He married Deborah 13 years ago - the couple had met when they were at school but they married other people, had children and got divorced before meeting up again and deciding they wanted to be together after all. They now live in Easons Green, not too far away and we're sure they will pop in to see some of their regular customers who have become close friends. Paul is a classic car and motor bike enthusiast and The Star is a weekend haven for anyone with an interesting, and preferably old, vehicle to show off. Sundays used to see scores of them parked outside while enthusiasts pored over engines, bodywork and upholstery while downing a pint of Harvey's. Then in September The Star becomes a magnet for steam engines as a dozen or more steamrollers and traction engines navigate the roads from Hadlow Down to Waldron. This is quite a day and it marks a bit of poignant end to the last days of summer. Hundreds of people gather in Whitehouse Lane outside The Star where Paul lays on a barbecue with an outside bar and customers dally over a glass of wine or a pint. What will Paul and Debbie do now? "We're just going to take it as it comes" he says thoughtfully. "If the opportunity arises to do something interesting, we'll jump at it. It will be great not to have detailed plans for every day of the week. We can wake up and make up our minds about what we want to do. I shall miss the life tremendously but I'll be 65 this November so I think it's a decentish time to be slowing down." The Star will be run from March 10 by a new couple, Simon and Nicole Denny who both live locally. Simon was an IT consultant and Nicole was in marketing. Both know the pub well. They are looking forward to taking over and making sure the unique atmosphere of the place stays pretty much as it is - which is the way most of us like it. It will be lovely to meet them and we're sure they will do a wonderful job in this prettiest and most historic of villages.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP - SPEEDWATCH NEEDS YOU

Do you want to make a real difference in your community? Join Community Speedwatch and help make the roads in Cross in Hand safer for everyone! Currently, teams operate in Heathfield, Mayfield, Five Ashes, and Hadlow Down—but Cross in Hand, a known accident black spot on the A267, still needs a team. This is where you come in. Why Volunteer? - Collect vital speed data that supports speed reduction campaigns; - Help prevent accidents and save lives; - Reduce repeat speeding—94% of first-time offenders do not reoffend after receiving a warning;- Work flexibly—volunteer as little as one hour or as much time as you like. No experience needed. Full training, equipment, and support are provided by local Police and District Admin staff. Be part of a community-driven initiative that truly makes a difference. Let’s work together to make the A267 safer. Interested? Contact Bob Kenward at: [email protected] or call: 07779 772712 today.

CROSS in HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY - DARCH’S WOOD ACCIDENT

Thank you to the gentleman following an accident, when a baby's pram tipped over and the baby fell into the pond. He lent the family his coat. They've washed it, but found various of his belongings, including a key with code padlock. The gentleman has been found. Baby is fine after being treated in the air ambulance and a night in the hospital.

HEDGE CUTTING

March 1 marks the official start of the bird nesting season and a time to step back from trimming hedgerows. For agricultural hedges, the cutting of hedges is now prohibited until August 31 with a handful of exceptions mainly for safety reasons. If you have a hedge in your garden, then pausing trimming during this period will help provide safe nesting places too.

BURWASH MUSICAL THEATRE

Burwash Musical Theatre lessons are on Saturday mornings in Burwash Village Hall. Come along for a taster session! BMT Little People class is full at present. For more details and to book a place please email Kate at: [email protected]

BLUEBELL RAIWAY

Attend the biggest Railway 200 event in the Southeast. Primary, secondary, sixth form and SEN specific dates. Subsidised visits and free GTR rail travel tickets to East Grinstead Station (2 mins from Bluebell). Amazing partners across industry. Register an interest and find out more. For more information and an event brochure visit: https://www.bluebell-railway.com/railway-200/

HEATHFIELD and WALDRON PARISH COUNCIL PARISH ASSEMBLY: 7 April 2025 Food and refreshments served from 6.30 -7 pm Start. Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane.